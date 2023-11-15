BDS Wednesday: mental health resources for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Bay District Schools Wednesday.

On Newschannel 7 at 4, we had Dawn Capes, Director of Student Wellness for Bay District Schools, in the studio to talk about mental health resources the district offers.

Capes shined a light on all the resources parents can look into for their child as well.

For more information you can watch the video attached or call BDS at (850) 767-4100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.