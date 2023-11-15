BDS Wednesday: mental health resources for students

Mental Health Resources at Bay District Schools
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Bay District Schools Wednesday.

On Newschannel 7 at 4, we had Dawn Capes, Director of Student Wellness for Bay District Schools, in the studio to talk about mental health resources the district offers.

Capes shined a light on all the resources parents can look into for their child as well.

For more information you can watch the video attached or call BDS at (850) 767-4100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody...
OCSO: One arrested after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City

Latest News

ReBath veteran winner
ReBath veteran winner
Mental Health Resources at Bay District Schools
Mental Health Resources at Bay District Schools
The walk started in Key West, Fla. on Oct. 1 and will end in Washington state, a total of...
Walk spanning 4,000 plus miles raises awareness about PTSD
Coastal Casuals and Shimmering Seas Jewlery are located at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
Wear It Wednesday Featuring Coastal Casuals and Shimmering Seas Jewelry