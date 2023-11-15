Beach Drive Multi-Use Sidewalk Project deadline extended

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may start to see construction along West Beach Drive in the coming months.

Panama City Commissioners voted to extend the Florida Department of Transportation’s deadline to complete the Beach Drive Multi-Use Sidewalk Project.

FDOT has until the end of 2025 to finish it.

Several residents against the project urged city officials to reconsider their decision.

People for it say it will improve public safety.

Commissioner Josh Street said the $8 million in grant funding for the sidewalk can’t be used on a different project.

He also said public input will play a large role in shaping the sidewalk project.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.