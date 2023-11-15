Chapter Chat Book Drive

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reading is crucial for success in school and life. That’s why WJHG wants to help get books into the hands of more people in our community.

You can drop off new books at the Panama City Beach Public Library, the Bay County Public Library, or right here at our station from now until December 1.

These books can be for children or adults, but we are most in need of children’s books.

We’ll distribute the children’s books to FLOW, the free library on wheels, and take the adult books to little community libraries in area neighborhoods.

