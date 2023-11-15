Keeping an eye out for respiratory illnesses in kids during the sickly season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the seasons change and the weather gets colder, seasonal illnesses are starting to go around.

Dr. Peter Hanna, an emergency medicine physician and pediatrician, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast told NewsChannel 7 they have seen a rise in children coming to the hospital with respiratory viruses.

“Right now, for pediatric patients, we’re seeing an uptick in RSV as well as influenza patients,” Dr. Hanna said. “We’ve definitely had several patients who have needed emergency attention. As well as several that have been admitted to a hospital for IV fluids, oxygen therapy, and breathing treatments.”

Despite the rise in hospital visits, Dr. Hanna did say kids are resilient and often bounce back from these illnesses.

“These illnesses are very common, most children will have one if not two, cases of RSV or influenza within their childhood,” he said. “Like most respiratory viruses, the first signs would be cough, shortness of breath, as well as fever.”

While Dr. Hanna says the majority of kids who feel under the weather this time of year will end up being perfectly fine, it’s still important for parents to know when to seek medical help.

“If your child begins having difficulty breathing, such as turning pale or blue in the lips, or begins using what we call ‘accessory muscle use’ such as muscles in the ribs or the belly breathing then we need to see them in the emergency room, or the pediatrician’s clinic,” Dr. Hanna said.

But even with mild symptoms, parents are often left wondering at what point they keep their child home from school. Dr. Hanna said whenever someone is in doubt, it’s always better to stay on the safe side.

“If your child has a fever, is vomiting, or [has] diarrhea, just being considerate of the other children that may be in your kid’s class,” Dr. Hanna said. “If there’s any question if your child needs medical attention, that’s probably a sign they should be seen by a doctor or nurse practitioner.”

Most of these recommendations apply to adults as well. Dr. Hanna added that it is always a good idea to keep hydrating liquids on hand such as Pedialyte, Gatorade, and Powerade.

