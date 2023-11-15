Police chase Humvee stolen from National Guard armory

A Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory was recovered after a high-speed chase. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard in California.

Police said he also fired a gun at an empty truck before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said it was no easy task getting it back from the person accused of stealing it.

Sonoma County deputies say they received reports that someone in a camouflage Humvee had fired shots at a PG&E truck in Jenner, California. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the response from deputies and officers was swift.

For more than 25 minutes, officers and deputies pursued the stolen Humvee from Jenner to Penngrove, California, at all sorts of speeds.

Deputies say spike strips were used to stop the man inside the Humvee.

Law enforcement photos show a gun, ammunition and an old Black Sabbath ticket found inside the vehicle.

Sonoma County deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Stabile, who is transient, was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and multiple felonies.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

