Prepping all the goodies for the 46th Annual Greek Festival in Panama City
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a sweet treat, a good cause, and a welcoming place this weekend, look no further. The Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City.
The food fest is on Friday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 18th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m.
You can find all the food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
There will also be a silent auction during the event.
For more information email PCBAKESALE@gmail.com.
