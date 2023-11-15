Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

This week's shelter spotlight with Lynnhaven Animal Shelter!
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking for a furry feline companion? Our guest Jack from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter may be the cat for you.

Jack is a three-year-old cat with a sweet and affectionate attitude currently up for adoption. He’s paw-sitively purrfect.

If you are looking to take Jack home with you or adopt any other animals visit Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf.
Wednesday Morning Forecast