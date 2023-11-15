Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking for a furry feline companion? Our guest Jack from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter may be the cat for you.

Jack is a three-year-old cat with a sweet and affectionate attitude currently up for adoption. He’s paw-sitively purrfect.

If you are looking to take Jack home with you or adopt any other animals visit Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

