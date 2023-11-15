Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People 21 and up can now enjoy an alcoholic beverage while strolling through Downtown Panama City.

City commissioners passed the Downtown Panama City Social District Ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

It gives anyone 21 and up the ability to drink alcohol while walking around certain parts of the city.

Drinkers are limited to two beverages.

They must also have a designated sticker on their cups. The Downtown Improvement Board provides the cups.

However, there’s been a lot of division over this ordinance.

Those for it say it will boost the local economy.

Those against it say it will require law enforcement to exhaust more resources on public safety.

“I don’t like it, I really don’t,” concerned resident Brenda Lewis Williams said. “As I said in the meeting, you know they gave all these stats on where it’s been successful, and that’s wonderful. But, there are places where it hasn’t been successful. All you have to do is Google them. If you’re walking on the street with a cup of alcohol, that’s an open container, plain and simple. I just, I don’t agree with it.”

The ordinance is currently in a testing period.

“There’s been a lot of speculation, whether it be divorce rates increasing, to increased crime, trash, you name it,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “What this six-month period really shows us is, is there any truth to that. So, the commission took a responsible approach of really keeping a short leash on it and testing it.”

The ordinance went into effect immediately.

People of age can take advantage of it on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The ordinance is scheduled to sunset next May.

Commissioners will then reevaluate it.

