State Road 79 Resurfacing Project

EBRO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Resurfacing efforts are in the works for State Road 79. It is part of The Florida Department of Transportation’s resurfacing, rehabilitation and restoration program.

The roadway from West Bay Bridge in Bay County to south of Crews Lake Road in Washington County will receive minor renovations which include resurfacing all existing travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, median crossovers, and paved shoulders.

As part of the S.R. 79 Resurfacing project workers also plan to improve drainage to alleviate historical flooding, as well as make a median realignment on Borrow Pit Road.

Public Information Specialist Florida Department of Transportation Lindsey Harrell said the additional improvement requires public knowledge. On Tuesday afternoon FDOT held a public meeting at the Ebro Dog Park Restaurant.

“Because we’re moving that median, we have what’s triggered it’s called an access management change,” Harrell said. “Anytime we have an access management change we have to inform the public just so that they know that there’s going to be some slight changes within the roadway that they may not be familiar with after riding on the road for so many years.”

Residents got the opportunity to ask questions, make comments and interact with FDOT professionals about what to expect following the project.

Dr. Charles Peterson is a resident. He said getting involved and staying informed is important.

“It’s very important because you don’t know really what’s going on nobody knows,” Peterson said. “Like we only have two or three people here tonight and we always try to have a representative to come out and to share what’s going on in our community like this, tonight. So, I go back and share this with our churches and other members of the church, and we’ll just spread the news around.”

According to FDOT representatives, the median opening will be moved about 600 feet to allow large trucks better access to State Road 79 and minimize road destruction.

The project is currently in the design phase but is expected to cost more than $19.7 million dollars.

Bids for construction are expected to begin in the fall of 2024.

