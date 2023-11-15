Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain, breezy, cool, and cloudy weather continues here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be cloudy and the rain continues w/lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be E/NE at 15-25 mph. On Wednesday it will be cool and cloudy and rain with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be East at 20-25 mph w/gusts over 30 mph. The rain and breezy weather continues into Thursday. When it is all said and done we are expecting 1-2″ of rain on the low side and 2-4″ of rain on the high side. The weather this weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the 70s.

In the tropics we are watching two areas of interest. One in the Caribbean with a 60% chance of development and one near the peninsula of Florida off the east coast with a small 10% chance to develop. Neither poses a threat to us in NWFL.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

