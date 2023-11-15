Two candidates remain for city manager position in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are approaching the final stages of selecting a new city manager.

There are currently two candidates left in the running.

Commissioners say Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes is one candidate. Darnell Ingram is the other.

Mayor Mike Rohan said the decision to automatically pick the top two candidates isn’t fair. He said the city needs to consider three people instead.

Rohan wants a qualified candidate with outside experience.

“By limiting it to two people only, I think it makes a prejudice toward the one who works here in the city, and I don’t think he has the experience,” Rohan said. “So, in my opinion, we’re not being very transparent.”

City staff is in the process of setting up a special meeting with Ingram and Hayes.

The public will be invited to it.

Residents are welcome to submit questions to cityclerk@panamacity.gov.

