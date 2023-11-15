Tyndall Air Force Base holds technology expo

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is currently rebuilding from damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Everything they are doing has one main goal in mind -- becoming the “Installation of the future.”

“What we’re looking at is rebuilding. And with rebuilding, you need conversation, and communication, and technology -- which is why we’re here,” said Olivia Kerr, Event Marketing Manager for National Conference Services, Inc.

Tyndall’s annual technology expo was held at the base Tuesday morning.

More than 30 vendors were there, showcasing their technology and ways that Tyndall can use it to stay a step above.

“Technology changes rapidly, pretty much every six months,” said Wesley Parker, Commander of the 325th Comm Squadron.

Tyndall is choosing to stay ahead of the changing times.

At the expo, the vendors showed airmen how they could integrate their tools, services, and capabilities at Tyndall.

“We’re showcasing some of the innovations that we’re bringing to Tyndall, to make it the installation of the future,” said Science and Technology Advisor Lance Marrano.

One of those innovations on display at the expo was a complete virtual model of the entire installation project.

The VR model gives the design team the ability to walk around the plans for the facility as opposed to simply looking at a 2D blueprint.

Officials say this technology will help Tyndall keep up with industry changes.

“It’s not just doing things in brick and mortar anymore. It’s doing all that virtual planning, virtual simulation. All of those types of things that help us understand and better prepare,” Marrano said.

The VR walkthrough also helps the design team collaborate on their ideas.

“That’s one of those great technologies where you can see anything from the plumbing to the networking, all the way down to the actual ceiling tiles,” Parker said.

All of the ideas, demonstrations, and technology at the expo are aimed at helping Tyndall complete their main mission.

“Our job is to put iron in the sky. And this tech expo helps close the gap and make that happen more rapidly,” said Parker.

