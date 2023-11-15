United Way and ReBath gift a new ADA Bathtub to a Local Disabled Veteran.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, November 10th, United Way partnered with Coastal Waste and Recycling to host their first ever Touch-A-Truck event in Panama City Beach. This family friendly event was filled with trucks, cranes, and utility vehicles, a bounce house, food trucks, and a kickball game where the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and Bay County Fire went head-to-head.

United Way even partnered with ReBath to give an all-expense paid bathroom tub remodel that is ADA approved to local disabled veteran, Warren Boutchia.

According to the CEO of United Way in NWFL, Gina Littleton, “This may seem like a small thing... but for Warren, this is an every-day struggle that he has. This will change his life.

Proceeds gathered from the Touch-A-Truck event will also go towards veterans in need.

