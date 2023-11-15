United Way and ReBath gift a new ADA Bathtub to a Local Disabled Veteran.

United Way and ReBath gift a new ADA Bathtub to a Local Disabled Veteran.
United Way and ReBath gift a new ADA Bathtub to a Local Disabled Veteran.(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, November 10th, United Way partnered with Coastal Waste and Recycling to host their first ever Touch-A-Truck event in Panama City Beach. This family friendly event was filled with trucks, cranes, and utility vehicles, a bounce house, food trucks, and a kickball game where the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and Bay County Fire went head-to-head.

United Way even partnered with ReBath to give an all-expense paid bathroom tub remodel that is ADA approved to local disabled veteran, Warren Boutchia.

According to the CEO of United Way in NWFL, Gina Littleton, “This may seem like a small thing... but for Warren, this is an every-day struggle that he has. This will change his life.

Proceeds gathered from the Touch-A-Truck event will also go towards veterans in need.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody...
OCSO: One arrested after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach
The fire hydrant across the street from the St Andrews Bay Yacht Club has been out of service...
Fire hydrants brought to table after yacht club fire in Cove community

Latest News

Meet this week's furry guest!
Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
This week's shelter spotlight with Lynnhaven Animal Shelter!
Shelter Spotlight
Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf.
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf.
Wednesday Morning Forecast