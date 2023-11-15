Walk spanning 4,000 plus miles raises awareness about PTSD

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The members of the Walk For Vets organization are raising awareness for PTSD through their warriors walk.

The group will walk a total of 4,150 miles. The walk started on October 1st in Key West, the group will walk to San Diego and then head to Washington state.

Tuesday, the group made its way through our area. On Wednesday, the group’s founder John Ring, along with three other veterans participating in the walk, stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about why they’re doing this walk and what it means to them.

