Walk spanning 4,000 plus miles raises awareness about PTSD

The walk started in Key West, Fla. on Oct. 1 and will end in Washington state, a total of approximately 4,150 miles.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The members of the Walk For Vets organization are raising awareness for PTSD through their warriors walk.

The group will walk a total of 4,150 miles. The walk started on October 1st in Key West, the group will walk to San Diego and then head to Washington state.

Tuesday, the group made its way through our area. On Wednesday, the group’s founder John Ring, along with three other veterans participating in the walk, stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about why they’re doing this walk and what it means to them.

To learn more about the walk and to see the route, go here. If you’d like to get involved with the walk, you can connect on Facebook here.

