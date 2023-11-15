Walk for Veterans raising awareness for PTSD

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The members of the Walk For Vets organization are raising awareness for PTSD through their warriors walk.

The group will walk a total of 4,150 miles. The walk started on October first in key west, the group will walk to San Diego and then head to Washington.

John Ring, founder of walk for vets.org, says the walk draws more awareness about the struggle of PTSD.

“I’ve seen a lot of my friends suffering from PTSD and I know friends in law enforcement that suffer and it’s something we need to pay more attention to, support each other and be there, said John Ring, founder of walk for vets.org

Participants certainly have a long way to go they will end their walk in Washington next June.

