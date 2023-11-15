Wear It Wednesday Featuring Coastal Casuals and Shimmering Seas Jewelry

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Nov. 15 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ we featured clothing from Coastal Casuals and accessories from Shimmering Seas jewelry.

Both stores are located at Pier Park in Panama City Beach. Visit Coastal Casual’s website here. Visit their Facebook page here.

Visit the Shimmering Seas website here. Visit the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.