PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf. Strong winds will also be present at around 15-25 mph with gusts of near 35mph. Tomorrow will also remain rainy with a 70% chance of rain before skies begin to clear on Friday. A nice weekend is ahead with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

