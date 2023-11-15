Woman celebrating 101st birthday says her biggest piece of advice is to love everyone

Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this week with friends and family in Ohio. (Source: WTAP)
By Laura Bowen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP/Gray News) - An Ohio woman celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered to make the day special for Althea Southwick.

The 101-year-old said she was lucky to be a part of such a wonderful group of people.

“They are very special. Everyone made me feel so happy,” Southwick said.

She said her secret to a long life is smiling at everyone.

Southwick also said her biggest piece of life advice is to love everyone.

Her daughter said that her mother at 101 remains very adventurous.

Southwick went parasailing in Mexico for her 91st birthday with plans on doing it again.

Copyright 2023 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody...
OCSO: One arrested after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City

Latest News

The walk started in Key West, Fla. on Oct. 1 and will end in Washington state, a total of...
Walk spanning 4,000 plus miles raises awareness about PTSD
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays
Coastal Casuals and Shimmering Seas Jewlery are located at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
Wear It Wednesday Featuring Coastal Casuals and Shimmering Seas Jewelry