The Annual Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship is bringing out fierce competition

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Patches Pub and Grill is once again bringing a new meaning to playing with your food this holiday season.

The 11th Annual Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship kicks off Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. The competition is fierce as the event grows in popularity each year, and the stakes are high with the golden turkey trophy at stake.

This year, the number of participants will be capped at 100. All bowlers are asked to donate $10 dollars to receive their shot at the championship title. Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Patches Pub and Grill located at 4723 Thomas Dr. in Panama City Beach.

Bowling for a cause, all donations will benefit Breakfast Point Academy students and Autism Awareness.

For more information on the entertaining event, visit Patches Pub and Grill on Facebook here.

