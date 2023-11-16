Construction project on Highway 390 continues

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s one of the biggest connectors when it comes to local roadways.

“State Road 390 is a major hub here in Bay County,” said Ian Satter, Spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation.

It’s a major hub -- with an ongoing major construction project, one that’s been in the works for quite some time.

“When we first set our assessment about a decade ago, it was a two-lane facility. The need was shown to widen the roadway,” Satter said.

Due to the assessment, FDOT decided that a six-lane roadway would better serve the flow of traffic on 390.

They say the original decision was made with long-term projections in mind.

“We’re also looking 20, 30, 40 years down the road, of how we can handle the congestion in this area,” said Satter.

As always, the key to these major construction projects is maintaining traffic while the project is underway.

“That was always the complex part of the project, making sure that we can continue to have traffic flow on 390 while also constructing and widening it,” Satter said.

The widening was broken down and spaced out by FDOT into three smaller projects.

The purpose of the spacing out is to make it easier to manage and easier to acquire the requisite funding.

The first segment was completed last year, between Jenks Avenue and Baldwin Road.

The second segment, between Jenks and Highway 77, is scheduled to wrap up in early 2024.

The final segment, between Baldwin and 23rd Street, is not scheduled to be completed until 2026.

“People are used to a certain way of driving, and when you have an alteration to their normal routine, it takes a little bit of time to adjust to it,” said Satter.

FDOT acknowledges the burden that the ongoing construction puts on locals.

“With our construction projects, we have to maintain access to businesses and homes at all times. Part of that is making sure that people are aware that the businesses are still open and available for people to use. I think people understand there are some growing pains when it comes to the widening process,” Satter said.

Officials say they can’t wait to debut the full six lanes for all of State Road 390 in a couple of years, and once it’s done, the patience of locals will be well worth it.

The total cost for the widening project is roughly $90 million.

