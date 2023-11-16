Falling Into Fun: the gift of books and reading

Laura Roesch, Vice Chair of the Bay County Public Library Foundation, stopped by the WJHG studio on Nov. 16 to talk about Free Library on Wheels (FLOW) and how to inspire children to love books.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Thursday Nov. 16 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun,’ segments, we featured an idea: giving books as gifts this holiday season.

Laura Roesch, the Vice Chair of Bay County Public Library Association, shared information about the Free Library on Wheels (FLOW).

We also shared information about our Chapter Chat book drive. To learn more about how you can donate a book this holiday season, go here.

