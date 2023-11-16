Golden Apple Winner Joe Proffitt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple winner comes from DeFuniak Springs.

Mr. Joe Proffitt is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Walton Middle School. He missed the first five weeks of school due to an accident while pulling a tractor. But during that absence, Mr. Proffitt found out how much his kids truly loved him.

And that’s why he is our Golden Apple Teacher of the Week.

