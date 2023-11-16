Longtime Head Football Coach Bobby Johns Retiring from Wewahitchka

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Longtime head coach Bobby Johns, who’s been a head coach all across this region, the last seven years at Wewahitchka, is retiring from football coaching.

The coach informed his players of that decision this morning. Johns has spent the last 31 years coaching football, with 25 of those years as a head coach. Those head coaching stops at Countryside in Clearwater, Lake Region in Winter Haven, at Blountstown, Milton, Bacon County in Georgia, Baker County near Jacksonville, Vernon and again, the last 7 years at Wewahitchka. His team this season 5-6 after a first round playoff loss. Johns’ overall record as a head coach 172-98. Back in 2004 he led Blountstown to the 1A state championship game.

Coach Johns telling me today quote “It’s the right time! We’ve given all we’ve got to the program and the kids for these 7 years. There is a good group of players coming back, so the new coach will have chance to start off well.” Johns went on to say of Gulf County Superintendent quote “Mr. Norton, has been really good to me and is going to allow me to stay on in some capacity.” unquote. That new role still to be determined. The coach says he’ll coach the Wewa girls and boys weightlifting teams this year, but beyond that isn’t certain.

One more note worth mentioning here, while a part of the FHSAA Board of Directors back in the summer of 2020, coach Johns nearly single-handledly saved the 2020 fall sports seasons, including football and volleyball. So many administrators across the state were gripped by COVID fears and were trying to cancel those sports. Those fears turned out to be unfounded, and coach Johns helped pave the way for thousands to compete that fall!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
The first segment of the project was completed last year, with the final two segments ongoing.
Construction project on Highway 390 continues
Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City
A French fisherman found a message in a bottle at the beach in August. Dated October 1997, the...
5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later across the ocean

Latest News

Bucks Prepping for Playoff Opener Against Northview
Bay Alum Deondrian Washington Making Instant Impact for the Commodores
Chipley's Cray is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Student athlete of the week: Cray Holley
Arnold alum becoming a star in Juco volleyball
Hometown star making immediate impact in Pensacola