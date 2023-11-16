One dead after shooting in Panama City

Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this...
Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this is an isolated incident.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating after they say they found the body of a man in a Panama City home.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Bay County Sheriff’s officials responded to a residence on 24th St.

When deputies arrived, 40-year-old Johnathon King was found dead. He’d been shot twice.

Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this is an isolated incident.

Everyone involved in the incident is reportedly cooperating fully with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
The first segment of the project was completed last year, with the final two segments ongoing.
Construction project on Highway 390 continues
Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City
A French fisherman found a message in a bottle at the beach in August. Dated October 1997, the...
5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later across the ocean

Latest News

Laura Roesch, Vice Chair of the Bay County Public Library Foundation, stopped by the WJHG...
Falling Into Fun: the gift of books and reading
Join in on this local Thanksgiving tradition fun for a great cause!
The Annual Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship is bringing out fierce competition
Join in on this local Thanksgiving tradition fun for a great cause!
2023 Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship
Join in on this local Thanksgiving tradition fun for a great cause!
2023 Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship
Join in on this local Thanksgiving tradition fun for a great cause!
2023 Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship