Thursday Morning Forecast

Breezy conditions are to be expected throughout the rest of today with wind speeds coming out of the northeast at about 10-15 mph and gusts closer to 25mph.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Breezy conditions are to be expected throughout the rest of today with wind speeds coming out of the northeast at about 10-15 mph and gusts closer to 25mph.

Skies will begin to clear on Friday leaving way to a mostly sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the seasonal, low to mid 70′s. That is until our next cold front arrives in the panhandle by the beginning of the workweek leaving rain chances returning on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City
A French fisherman found a message in a bottle at the beach in August. Dated October 1997, the...
5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later across the ocean
The first segment of the project was completed last year, with the final two segments ongoing.
Construction project on Highway 390 continues

Latest News

Thursday Morning Forecast
Thursday Morning Forecast
Rain chances and winds decrease as we head through the day on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances and winds decrease as we head through the day on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf.
Wednesday Morning Forecast