Thursday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Breezy conditions are to be expected throughout the rest of today with wind speeds coming out of the northeast at about 10-15 mph and gusts closer to 25mph.

Skies will begin to clear on Friday leaving way to a mostly sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the seasonal, low to mid 70′s. That is until our next cold front arrives in the panhandle by the beginning of the workweek leaving rain chances returning on Monday and Tuesday.

