Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will decrease tonight into Thursday as low pressure over the Gulf drifts south. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be E/NE 15 mph. On Thursday the rain chances continue to decrease with highs near 70. Winds will be E/NE at 15 mph. The sun gradually returns Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The sun sticks around this weekend with rain returning Monday night into Tuesday.

In the tropics we have two areas of interest that have a low to medium chance of development. Neither one poses an threat us in NWFL... or really the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

