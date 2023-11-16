Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will decrease tonight into Thursday as low pressure over the Gulf drifts south. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be E/NE 15 mph. On Thursday the rain chances continue to decrease with highs near 70. Winds will be E/NE at 15 mph. The sun gradually returns Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The sun sticks around this weekend with rain returning Monday night into Tuesday.

In the tropics we have two areas of interest that have a low to medium chance of development. Neither one poses an threat us in NWFL... or really the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City
Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody...
OCSO: One arrested after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach

Latest News

Rain chances and winds decrease as we head through the day on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf.
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Today will remain overcast and rainy due to a system of low pressure over the Gulf.
Wednesday Morning Forecast
More rain is in the forecast in NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast