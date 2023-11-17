Foodie Friday: cooking up biscuits and gravy with ‘The Polished Chef’

Chef Nathan Davis cooked some yummy biscuits and gravy on Friday morning!
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Nov. 17 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s Foodie Friday, we featured chef Nathan Davis with The Polished Chef. They offer “an elegant culinary experience in the comfort and privacy of your home,” according to the Instagram page.

Connect with The Polished Chef on Facebook here and Instagram here. To watch our cooking segment with Chef Nathan from October, go here.

On Friday, Chef Nathan cooked some delicious biscuits and gravy for us to enjoy!

Here is the recipe:

Biscuits

1 cup flour

1/4 cup lard

1 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup milk plus 1 tablespoon

Pinch salt

1/2 tsp Black pepper

Mixed all ingredients in a bowl until sticky. Place 4 equal size balls onto a nonstick baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes at 400

Gravy

1/2 lb sausage

1 small yellow onion

1 large shallot

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

4 cups milks

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

Over medium heat, brown sausage & onions in a nonstick pot and remove. Set it aside. Leaving on medium, add 1 tablespoon oil to pot then add shallots, garlic, & fresh thyme and stirring to keep from sticking for 2 minutes then add to sausage mixture. Add butter and once melted slowly add flour sitting continuously. Once all flour is added slowly pour milk while stirring. Bring to a slow simmer and let simmer for 20 minutes until flour taste is cooked out.

