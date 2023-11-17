Friday Morning Forecast

Today will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's alongside a mix of sun and clouds.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s alongside a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect fair weather this weekend as well with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and highs in the mid to upper 70′s on Saturday, and in the low 70′s on Sunday.

The passing of a cold front brings the return of rain to the panhandle by the beginning of the workweek starting on Monday night through Tuesday before clearing up by midweek.

