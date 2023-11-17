One Blood “Big Red Bus” blood drive back in Panama City Friday

The holiday season is upon us, and while everyone is busy, the need for blood donations never stops.
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood donations are vital for the overall health of our nation.

After all, the blood doesn’t appear out of thin air.

“The need never stops, that remains constant. The need for blood is every day. We need people to be donating blood to ensure that ready blood supply. Because as quickly as it’s donated, it’s tested, processed, and it’s on its way to help a patient,” said Susan Forbes, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for One Blood.

That’s why One Blood’s “Big Red Bus” is back in Panama City.

The bus is setting up shop at Bill Byrd Kia on Friday.

Anyone eligible and willing to donate is encouraged to stop by.

“It’s such an easy process, we have a phenomenal front-line team. The process is very simple,” Forbes said.

While the process might be simple, the results are anything but.

“You literally have the power to help save somebody’s life. It’s an incredible gift that you can provide to somebody to literally give them their life back,” said Forbes.

One Blood says that they can’t pull off these blood drives without local sponsors.

“We like to help [the] people of Bay County. We can provide a place for everyone to come, there’s plenty of parking, plenty of room,” said J.R. Ezzell, General Manager of Bill Byrd Kia.

Organizers say it’s especially important to give back during this time of year.

“The holiday season reminds us about family and what we can do to help others. A blood drive is a good way to show that for the community,” Ezzell said.

Anyone who donates on Friday will get more than the feeling of helping others. They will also receive a $20 gift card, a blanket, and a free wellness check.

“They’re gonna check your blood pressure, they’re gonna check your cholesterol, so it’s a good wellness health check,” said Ezzell.

“When donors come on to the Big Red Bus, you leave there knowing that you have literally helped give somebody a second chance at life,” Forbes said.

The address for Bill Byrd Kia is 2435 East 15th St, Panama City, FL, 32405.

The drive will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
The first segment of the project was completed last year, with the final two segments ongoing.
Construction project on Highway 390 continues
Tyndall Academy soon to move
Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy
People 21 and up can now enjoy alcoholic beverages freely in specific parts of Downtown Panama...
Social District Ordinance passes in Downtown Panama City
A French fisherman found a message in a bottle at the beach in August. Dated October 1997, the...
5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later across the ocean

Latest News

The holiday season is upon us, and while everyone is busy, the need for blood donations never...
Need for blood
Some parents who have children with unique abilities are speaking out against Bay District...
Margaret K. Lewis issues
Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this...
One dead after shooting in Panama City
Laura Roesch, Vice Chair of the Bay County Public Library Foundation, stopped by the WJHG...
Falling Into Fun: the gift of books and reading
Join in on this local Thanksgiving tradition fun for a great cause!
The Annual Frozen Turkey Bowl Championship is bringing out fierce competition