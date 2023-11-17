Shopping for all at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spreading holiday cheer, the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar is back.

Overflowing with holiday cheer at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel in Panama City Beach, the event kicks off from Friday, November 17 till November 19, 2023.

With more than 100 vendors, there will be gift ideas for all. Vendor booths include a wide range of merchandise for men, women and children plus apparel and unique boutiques. Sporting and outdoor items, home decor, and of course Christmas decoration will be plentiful.

Extravagant raffle prizes will also be available in support of Second Chance of NW Florida.

See below for a full list of dates and times:

Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free Crafting with Santa 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

