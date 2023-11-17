Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. On Friday skies will start sunnier and become cloudier late in the day. There is no chance of rain though. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. Over the weekend expect lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A cold front will bring our next chance of rain later Monday into Tuesday. We are hoping for 1″ of rain at this point.

In the tropics we have Potential Tropical Cyclone #22 in the Caribbean. It is forecast to move NE through the Caribbean and into the Atlantic. It could impact places like Jamaica, Eastern Cuba, and the SE Bahamas, but it will not impact the U.S. If it gets a name it would be Vince.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

