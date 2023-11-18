Annual Christmas Tree lot event kicks off Saturday

Benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County
Many of us believe it's never too early to start searching for your favorite live Christmas tree.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One annual event in Panama City will feature hundreds of Christmas trees for people to comb through over the next few weeks at the Bill H. Haisten Christmas Tree Lot on 23rd Street.

The Christmas Tree event is one of the most important fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County.

The organization’s CEO Hank Hill said the public can pick from 600 trees that range in size.

You’re encouraged to stop by early before the lot starts clearing out. It opens Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. All of the proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County. The organization serves as a haven for young people.

NewsChannel 7 was told all of the trees are from North Carolina. They start at around $35 and increase in price depending on what size of tree you purchase.

“These are premium trees,” Hill said. “They don’t sell these [types of] trees in box stores. So, [our Christmas Tree seller] sells them to smaller organizations such as ourselves to benefit communities.”

Event organizers said there will be volunteers on site to assist. They also said the lot will be open every day until the last tree is sold. A new shipment arrives the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. The lot is right across the street from the Bill Cramer Chevrolet Dealership.

