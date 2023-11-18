Callaway holds Grand Reopening for John B. Gore Park

The park reopened after rebuilding from damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As towns in the area continue to recover and grow after Hurricane Michael, one local city has hit a milestone in their recovery.

The Grand Reopening of John B. Gore Park was held Saturday morning in Callaway. A good portion of the previous park was damaged by Michael in 2018.

Plans for a renovation have been in the works for quite some time. Local officials and residents gathered on Saturday to help launch the reopening. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the 50-yard-line of the new youth football field.

The park includes a football field and baseball field, as well as courts for basketball, pickleball and tennis. There are also playgrounds, and a museum that celebrates the rich history of the city of Callaway.

Mayor Pamn Henderson says that it’s important for people in her community to have a central gathering spot.

“It’s important that families have a place. They can come out here, we’ve got a covered pavilion. They can have family reunions, birthday parties, the kids can come out and play on the field. It’s really a beautiful park, so come on out and enjoy it,” Henderson said.

The fields at John B. Gore Park will be open till dusk, and the lights on the courts will stay on until 9 p.m.

