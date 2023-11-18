NextStep at Endeavor Academy Grand Opening

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The team at NextStep at Endeavor Academy finally has a place to call home.

Friday afternoon program coordinators held a grand opening event cutting the ribbon on a brand-new facility. This comes after having to operate out of a small room in Old City Hall for months.

The academy helps prepare adults with autism with the tools they need inside and outside of the classrooms.

NextStep at Endeavor Academy Program Director Tammy Dasher said the program has been a game changer for participants.

“Before Next Step came along, these individuals once they left their very structured K-12 programs, were sitting at home. They just weren’t doing anything,” Dasher said. “Now 100 percent of them that are in our program are competitively employed. They have jobs. They have friends. We do a lot of social things. They have just grown leaps and bounds.”

The nearly 6,834 square foot facility features a classroom, as well as a mock apartment with a kitchen a laundry room and even a bathroom. The amenities aim to teach students everyday living skills and prepare them for the residential living that will be built on-site.

To join the academy participants must have completed high school. Once admitted into the program students will be able to embark on a journey and take those next steps to success.

To apply for enrollment visit the academy website.

