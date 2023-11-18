Panama City Police looking for missing woman

Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.(PCPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department released a statement Friday, asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has reportedly been missing for more than two weeks.

Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd. They said she is approximately 5ft 1in and weighs 140 pounds and said she is known to frequent the area near the Panama City Mall and Planet Fitness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PCPD at (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County
Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this...
One dead after shooting in Panama City
Moseley was charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon and booked...
Man charged with robbery after getting in car crash
Margaret K. Lewis School
Some parents speak out against Bay District Schools
He was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and violation of probation and...
Suspect flees, arrested for assault

Latest News

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church
FNOT BLOCK TWO
FNOT BLOCK ONE
NextStep at Endeavor Academy received new facility
NextStep at Endeavor Academy Grand Opening