St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club leaders looking towards the future after fire

It's been almost a week since the St. Andrew's Bay Yacht Club in the cove community was destroyed by a fire.
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just less than a week after a fire destroyed the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club, its leaders are looking toward the future.

The club’s board held a meeting Thursday night to discuss options for what is next. Club Commodore Will Cramer told NewsChannel 7 that the meetings have always been open to club members, but that very few members would typically attend. But he said Thursday night, it was a full house.

Cramer said because the main building of the club was destroyed in the fire, a new building will have to be built. He said in the meantime, the club’s spirit is still alive among its members, and he hopes to start hosting events on location as soon as two weeks. He said board members are looking at different possibilities like bringing in food trucks and setting up tents in the parking lot.

Cramer added that while it is difficult to see the charred building, he knows the club will rebuild.

”Everybody wants it to succeed. Everybody wants to see it build back, to do things that we weren’t able to do before with this facility we had,” Cramer said. “So, we’ll wind up with a much better facility that suits the needs that we have for families that we didn’t necessarily have before.”

Cramer told NewsChannel 7 the process of getting insurance estimates has begun. There is still no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County
Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this...
One dead after shooting in Panama City
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Margaret K. Lewis School
Some parents speak out against Bay District Schools
The first segment of the project was completed last year, with the final two segments ongoing.
Construction project on Highway 390 continues

Latest News

GWMI staff said Simon was originally hooked by a fishman off the M.B. Miller Pier on August 15th.
Rare sea turtle released back into Gulf of Mexico
Roping, bull riding, bareback riding, you can find it all tonight and tomorrow in Youngstown.
BCSO Rodeo begins
Bay District Schools Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is applauding for its support of...
BDS purple star distinction
Bay District Schools
17 schools in Bay District School system receive coveted award