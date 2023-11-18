State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider an ongoing legal dispute involving one of Dothan’s largest churches.

In November 2022, Harvest filed a lawsuit seeking a restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida District, expressing fears that the UMC would attempt to shut down its sprawling Fortner Street campus and evict members.

Denomination leaders, who claim Harvest isn’t following agreed-upon guidelines, hoped Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher Richardson would dismiss that suit, claiming this is an ecclesiastical issue and not a court matter.

After a hearing last spring, Richardson ruled against the UMC, which prompted denomination leaders to appeal in a Writ of Mandamus to the state’s highest court.

In that appeal, the UMC renewed its claims that a circuit court judge lacks jurisdiction.

Hundreds of churches have bolted from the UMC because of the denomination’s stand on social issues, including same-sex marriage.

Some paid millions to leave, and sources said the Harvest dispute also involves a possible buyout.

Justices decided Friday to review what could become a landmark case and set oral arguments on February 7 in Montgomery.

