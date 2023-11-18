State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church

The lawsuit stems from fears the United Methodist Church would evict congregation, shut down services.
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider an ongoing legal dispute involving one of Dothan’s largest churches.

In November 2022, Harvest filed a lawsuit seeking a restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida District, expressing fears that the UMC would attempt to shut down its sprawling Fortner Street campus and evict members.

Denomination leaders, who claim Harvest isn’t following agreed-upon guidelines, hoped Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher Richardson would dismiss that suit, claiming this is an ecclesiastical issue and not a court matter.

After a hearing last spring, Richardson ruled against the UMC, which prompted denomination leaders to appeal in a Writ of Mandamus to the state’s highest court.

In that appeal, the UMC renewed its claims that a circuit court judge lacks jurisdiction.

Hundreds of churches have bolted from the UMC because of the denomination’s stand on social issues, including same-sex marriage.

Some paid millions to leave, and sources said the Harvest dispute also involves a possible buyout.

Justices decided Friday to review what could become a landmark case and set oral arguments on February 7 in Montgomery.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County
Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this...
One dead after shooting in Panama City
Moseley was charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon and booked...
Man charged with robbery after getting in car crash
Margaret K. Lewis School
Some parents speak out against Bay District Schools
He was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and violation of probation and...
Suspect flees, arrested for assault

Latest News

FNOT BLOCK TWO
FNOT BLOCK ONE
NextStep at Endeavor Academy received new facility
NextStep at Endeavor Academy Grand Opening
Third suspect arrested in connection with Chicopee homicide
Weekend Forecast