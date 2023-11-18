Ukranian Culture Day held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One local organization held an event Saturday that not only celebrated a nation’s culture, but also raised money to help those who sorely need it.

A Ukranian Culture Day event was held in Panama City Beach by TechFarms on Saturday morning. At the event, people learned about Ukranian food, traditions, music and more. Children participated in Ukranian games, made arts and crafts, and learned the Ukranian alphabet.

There were vendors on site were selling Ukranian food, drinks, clothing and more. Proceeds from the event went to a Panama City Beach-based organization called AltruTek.

AltruTek uses the money to provide mine-seeking drones to the people of Ukraine, as Ukraine is currently the most-mined nation in the world.

Organizers say that helping Ukraine right now is especially important given the current war.

“We’re trying to help Ukrainians. And we’re trying to raise this money and give the drones for free for Ukraine. Thank you so much for all American people that are supporting Ukrainians right now,” said Anastasiia Khudiaieva, Special Project Coordinator for TechFarms.

To donate to AltruTek and assist them in providing more mine-seeking drones for the people of Ukraine, visit www.AltruTek.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.