Ukranian Culture Day held in Panama City Beach

Attendees learned about Ukranian food, music, traditions and more.
Attendees learned about Ukranian food, music, traditions and more.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One local organization held an event Saturday that not only celebrated a nation’s culture, but also raised money to help those who sorely need it.

A Ukranian Culture Day event was held in Panama City Beach by TechFarms on Saturday morning. At the event, people learned about Ukranian food, traditions, music and more. Children participated in Ukranian games, made arts and crafts, and learned the Ukranian alphabet.

There were vendors on site were selling Ukranian food, drinks, clothing and more. Proceeds from the event went to a Panama City Beach-based organization called AltruTek.

AltruTek uses the money to provide mine-seeking drones to the people of Ukraine, as Ukraine is currently the most-mined nation in the world.

Organizers say that helping Ukraine right now is especially important given the current war.

“We’re trying to help Ukrainians. And we’re trying to raise this money and give the drones for free for Ukraine. Thank you so much for all American people that are supporting Ukrainians right now,” said Anastasiia Khudiaieva, Special Project Coordinator for TechFarms.

To donate to AltruTek and assist them in providing more mine-seeking drones for the people of Ukraine, visit www.AltruTek.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County
Criminal investigators say they’re working with the State Attorney’s Office, and believe this...
One dead after shooting in Panama City
Moseley was charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon and booked...
Man charged with robbery after getting in car crash
Margaret K. Lewis School
Some parents speak out against Bay District Schools
He was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and violation of probation and...
Suspect flees, arrested for assault

Latest News

The park reopened after rebuilding from damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Callaway holds Grand Reopening for John B. Gore Park
Officials stated the order was issued for failure to secure payment of workers’ compensation.
Liberty Volunteer Fire District gets stop work order, Walton County Fire Rescue temporarily taking over
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
Panama City Police looking for missing woman
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church