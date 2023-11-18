Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with a few clouds overhead. Lows will be in the upper 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. A dry front will pass over NWFL ushering in slightly cooler and drier air that you will feel on Sunday AM. Lows Sunday AM will be in the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. Highs Sunday will reach the low 70s. A secondary front will bring back a chance of rain on Tuesday (.5-1″ of rain). Expect sunny and cool weather on Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Friday of next week.

13 days remain in hurricane season and there are no threats to the U.S.

