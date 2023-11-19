Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in south Walton County Saturday evening.

Authorities said around 6:20 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene of the crash at U.S. Highway 98 and Mussett Bayou Road. They said four vehicles were involved in the incident, including motorcycles, and multiple people were requiring immediate medical attention.

Officials said two patients with serious injuries were determined to be “trauma alerts” and were taken to a trauma center via helicopter. They said two other people were taken to a local hospital.

We’re told Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the incident.

