PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday will get a very nice day as we will have light winds out of the west, sunny skies, and high temperatures in the seasonal, low 70′s. Our next rain chances come on Tuesday as a cold front passes through the panhandle. Conditions will start to calm down on Wednesday leaving a partly sunny with cool temperatures in the low 60′s.

