Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40's inland and in the lower 50′s along the coast.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40′s inland and in the lower 50′s along the coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70′s. Moisture will also build throughout the day on Monday alongside increasing cloud coverage on Monday night as another cold front approaches the panhandle.

Rain and storm chances return on Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. You can also expect breezy conditions due to the passing of the cold front. A marginal risk for severe weather is forecast for Tuesday which is a level 1 out of 5.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious...
Crash at intersection of 23rd Street and Beck Ave in Panama City, intersection closed
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
UPDATE: Panama City police say missing woman found
South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton
One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday will get a very nice day as we will have light winds out of the west, sunny skies, and...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Sunday will get a very nice day as we will have light winds out of the west, sunny skies, and...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Third suspect arrested in connection with Chicopee homicide
Weekend Forecast