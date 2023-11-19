Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40′s inland and in the lower 50′s along the coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70′s. Moisture will also build throughout the day on Monday alongside increasing cloud coverage on Monday night as another cold front approaches the panhandle.

Rain and storm chances return on Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. You can also expect breezy conditions due to the passing of the cold front. A marginal risk for severe weather is forecast for Tuesday which is a level 1 out of 5.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.