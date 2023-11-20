Event Preview: Comedy for a Cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The ‘Comedy for a Cause’ with Panama City Comedy event is coming up on Friday Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. It will take place at Mosey’s Downtown, located at 425 Grace Ave. in Panama City.

The event is being hosted by Our Sister Collective, a local charity organization that “strengthens our community through collaboration, advocacy and a positive change!,” according to its Facebook page.

The group is raising money for 2nd Alarm Project. The group was founded by first responders. It’s for first responders, and it provides mental wellness programs for first responders and their families.

To purchase tickets, visit Our Sister Collective’s website here.

