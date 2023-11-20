Man injured in single vehicle motorcycle accident

It happened Sunday in Okaloosa County
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident(MGN)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday around 5:01 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The single vehicle accident happened on Santa Rosa Blvd. and Amberjack Dr.

FHP says the accident happened when the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Miramar Beach, left the roadway. He then went into the center median and hit several bushes.

The motorcycle then came to a rest in the east bound lanes. The man was taken to a local hospital. FHP says his injuries are considered critical.

