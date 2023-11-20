Man injured in single vehicle motorcycle accident
It happened Sunday in Okaloosa County
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday around 5:01 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The single vehicle accident happened on Santa Rosa Blvd. and Amberjack Dr.
FHP says the accident happened when the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Miramar Beach, left the roadway. He then went into the center median and hit several bushes.
The motorcycle then came to a rest in the east bound lanes. The man was taken to a local hospital. FHP says his injuries are considered critical.
