Mostly sunny skies today but rain on the way for tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone.

It’s a fairly quiet start on radar but we do have some clouds and a chance for fog.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, “Increasing moisture is typically favorable for early morning fog, and that should be the case this morning,” just patchy spots though for NWFL. “By late tonight and early Tuesday morning, the increase in wind will limit fog by keeping low stratus stirred up into a low cloud deck.”

Otherwise, it’s a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area, chillier to the northwest. You’ll want a jacket to start the day. But you’ll be able to shed the jacket as sunshine opens up by mid-morning to warm temperatures into the 70s by lunch.

A cold front is on the way for Tuesday bringing rain chances back to the forecast by midday on through Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms are possible and some may be strong with a brief or weak tornado along this front as it passes through. About an inch of rain is expected for those with a thunderstorm, less if you miss out on the stormy side and just get showers.

We’ll catch a break in rain chances on Thanksgiving as we fall in between systems. Temperatures will be cooler, in fact we’ll slip down into the 60s for highs Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

There will be a small chance for some rain moving into Thanksgiving evening as another system moves in out of the Gulf and brings rain chances back for mainly Black Friday.

Bottom Line....

For today, skies turn mainly sunny with pleasant temperatures after a cool start. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances returning midday Tuesday on into Wednesday morning and another shot at rain Thanksgiving evening into Black Friday.

