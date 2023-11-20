Mostly sunny skies today but rain on the way for tomorrow

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone.

It’s a fairly quiet start on radar but we do have some clouds and a chance for fog.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, “Increasing moisture is typically favorable for early morning fog, and that should be the case this morning,” just patchy spots though for NWFL. “By late tonight and early Tuesday morning, the increase in wind will limit fog by keeping low stratus stirred up into a low cloud deck.”

Otherwise, it’s a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area, chillier to the northwest. You’ll want a jacket to start the day. But you’ll be able to shed the jacket as sunshine opens up by mid-morning to warm temperatures into the 70s by lunch.

A cold front is on the way for Tuesday bringing rain chances back to the forecast by midday on through Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms are possible and some may be strong with a brief or weak tornado along this front as it passes through. About an inch of rain is expected for those with a thunderstorm, less if you miss out on the stormy side and just get showers.

We’ll catch a break in rain chances on Thanksgiving as we fall in between systems. Temperatures will be cooler, in fact we’ll slip down into the 60s for highs Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

There will be a small chance for some rain moving into Thanksgiving evening as another system moves in out of the Gulf and brings rain chances back for mainly Black Friday.

Bottom Line....

For today, skies turn mainly sunny with pleasant temperatures after a cool start. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances returning midday Tuesday on into Wednesday morning and another shot at rain Thanksgiving evening into Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton
Police said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious...
Crash at intersection of 23rd Street and Beck Ave in Panama City, intersection closed
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
UPDATE: Panama City police say missing woman found
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County

Latest News

Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday will get a very nice day as we will have light winds out of the west, sunny skies, and...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Sunday will get a very nice day as we will have light winds out of the west, sunny skies, and...
Saturday Evening Forecast