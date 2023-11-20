Taylor Swift passed out water bottles while performing in extreme heat in Brazil

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift directed staff to pass out water bottles and even passed some out herself while performing in extreme heat in Brazil on Friday.

Swift is seen at the piano directing staff at the stadium to pass out water during the “Evermore” set of her Eras Tour. She is seen again searching the crowd to see who needs water and passing bottles out while singing, “All Too Well.”

Fans at night one of Swifts’s Eras Tour stop in Brazil chanted for water during the concert. Attendees say they were not allowed to bring water into the stadium and reportedly, it was difficult for many to access water once they were inside.

Taylor Swift passed out water bottles while performing Friday in Brazil. (Credit: @beastmodeart / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Most of Brazil, including Rio de Janiero where Swift performed Friday, has had record-breaking temperatures this week amid a dangerous heat wave. On Friday, the daytime high reached 102.4 degrees Fahrenheit, but due to humidity, felt closer to 138 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Associated Press.

Also on Friday, Ana Clara Benevides Machado died during Swift’s show. The extreme heat is speculated to be a factor in her death.

Swift said she had a “shattered heart” in a message posted on social media.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Swift said.

Saturday’s show ended up being postponed to Monday due to the extreme temperatures.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift said on Instagram. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this story. All rights reserved.