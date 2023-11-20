Human torso found on New York beach

A human torso was found on a beach in New York.
A human torso was found on a beach in New York.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City Police found a human torso at a beach on Friday.

Investigators say they responded to a 911 call about a body part found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough.

Officers found the human torso with attached legs lying on the sand.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton
Police said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious...
Crash at intersection of 23rd Street and Beck Ave in Panama City, intersection closed
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
UPDATE: Panama City police say missing woman found
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
One dead after a crash on U.S. 98.
Woman dies in accident in Bay County

Latest News

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Arguments on putting Trump’s gag order back in place are before an appeals court
Emily Parrish is the founder and CEO of 'Our Sister Collective.' The group is hosting a Comedy...
Event Preview: Comedy for a Cause
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
OpenAI’s new CEO says he’s launching investigation into Sam Altman’s firing
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
A$AP Rocky will soon learn if he’s going to trial for charges of shooting at former friend