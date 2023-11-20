Upcoming performance of the Nutcracker put on by Panama City Ballet

Upcoming performance of the Nutcracker put on by Panama City Ballet
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local dancers from across the area have gathered together to get the community into the holiday spirit.

Panama City Ballet has organized upcoming shows of the Nutcracker. This is the first year the show will be put on by all local dancers.

The shows will be put on at the Arnold High School auditorium on December 8th and 9th at 7 p.m. and December 10th at 2 p.m.

The show’s executive director and choreographer Tiffany Swan says they are excited to bring local dancers of all ages and backgrounds together to put on this community event.

“We’re so excited to bring all of these people together- we actually have our insurance agent as the dad in the party scene,” Swan said. ”You will probably either have a friend of a friend or maybe your cousin’s up there on stage or, you know, ‘oh I go to school with them, I didn’t know they were in it!’ Something like that.”

To learn more about the performances, or to buy tickets, click here.

