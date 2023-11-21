Arnold students at the top on the field and the classroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two students have spent the last 4 plus years dominating the Arnold pitch and the Arnold classroom.

That’s Cate Haney and that’s Sadie Fish.

“Being Valedictorian really shows me all the work I’ve put in and it’s the goal that I wanted to achieve. And just seeing every day just motivates me to keep that spot.”

“It’s super exciting. I definitely wouldn’t have expected it from either of us. But it’s a really exciting opportunity, I’m super glad we that we worked really hard to get there and it’s super exciting.”

Top 2 students by day, Arnold team captains by night. And it’s the bond the two share that keeps them striving to be the best.

“She pushes me to be better in everything that I do, so it’s really a good friendship. I value that a lot.”

“We’ve always wanted to be the best, so having each other, we just really know how to hold each other accountable for practicing, and in the classroom. Having that bond just helps us both, help each other with what we’re doing.”

With both Sadie and Cate being seniors this year, for now, their time together is coming to an end. And while college is the end goal of the future; the end goal of the present, crossing the graduation stage together, while still being at the top.

“It’s going to be really exciting, especially since we’ve been best friends since we were little. So, it’ll be good to walk past the stage with each other and hopefully we’ll be with each other in the future as well.

“It’s going to be so special I can tell you that. We’ve gone through this entire thing together so just being able to be there and celebrating all of our wins, to show off all the work we have put in, that will be just one of the most amazing moments.”

Now, if we just look at the numbers, Cate takes the title of best student out of the two. But to find out who the better soccer player is, you’re going to have to ask the girls for that answer.

“I think I have to say Sadie. We all have our things, I might be a little more academic-sided but she is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen.”

“We’ve always been pretty competitive with each other, I think we’re more competitive on the field than in the classroom. I know she told me that she said I was. I don’t know, I think it’s about even.”

No matter the order you put them in, one thing’s for certain; they’re both good at the things they do. Everything they do.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.