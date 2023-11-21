The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County have the perfect Christmas Trees ready and waiting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If the perfect Christmas tree is supposed to speak out to you, then these trees are calling with megaphones from 23rd Street.

The Bill “H” Haisten Christmas Tree Lot is back in full swing in support of The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County. Located at 2312 W 23rd Street in Panama City, all funds raised support the Club’s operations.

Filled with Fraser Firs, these trees are the best for those who like to load up with decorations. Each tree has full and stiff branches, but also needles that are soft to the touch.

While enjoying the nice evergreen aroma, customers are encouraged to shop around as sizes range from as small as 3-foot trees to as big as 13-foot trees.

Once the perfect tree is picked out, the volunteer crew will assist in loading it up and even provide a fresh cut to ensure the tree last as long as possible.

The full lot is dwindling quickly, so get yours today before they are all gone!

For more information of the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County visit the website here.

